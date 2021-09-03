Previous
A Rose by gardencat
Photo 2184

A Rose

I thought of adding a border, or a texture, or tarting this up in some way but, in the end, I decided that simple was the way to go with this one. Ditto on the title. ( Comes off better of black I think.)
3rd September 2021 3rd Sep 21

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
598% complete

