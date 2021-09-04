Previous
Ant on Obedient Plant by gardencat
Photo 2185

Ant on Obedient Plant

Not claiming this is a great, or even a good, shot but what I like about it is that the ant's rear end is so shiny that you can actually see the sky, and nearby buildings, reflected in it. Yup, I'm easily amused.
Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
