Samaritan Jo Clematis by gardencat
Samaritan Jo Clematis

This amazing little clematis is on it's fourth flush of flowers this season. Each flush, the floors get a little smaller but still very pretty and very perky looking. It its first year in my garden and I hope it makes it through the winter.
5th September 2021 5th Sep 21

Joanne Diochon

Peter Dulis ace
love it
September 5th, 2021  
