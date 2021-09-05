Sign up
Photo 2186
Samaritan Jo Clematis
This amazing little clematis is on it's fourth flush of flowers this season. Each flush, the floors get a little smaller but still very pretty and very perky looking. It its first year in my garden and I hope it makes it through the winter.
5th September 2021
5th Sep 21
1
1
2179
2180
2181
2182
2183
2184
2185
2186
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
2nd September 2021 6:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
clematis
Peter Dulis
ace
love it
September 5th, 2021
