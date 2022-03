Guess Who Came to Dinner

We went out to do our first Bar BQ of the season and found this guy curled up in the corner behind the propane gas tank. He looks more menacing than he acted, as he just kind of hunkered down and didn't move. I couldn't get a good shot because of the BarBQ, the gas tank, and various hoses so, I took this while leaning over the top, and then decided, in order not to stress him out too much, to go inside and let him leave at his own speed which, it turned out, was very slow and cautious.