Photo 2520
Geranium Flowers and a Tiny Ant
So hot here today I had no energy to go anywhere, so these tiny geranium flowers, with their little ant, are just from my backyard.
7th August 2022
7th Aug 22
3
2
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-ZS60
Taken
8th August 2022 3:07am
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
geranium
Walks @ 7
ace
Beautiful and such a sweet photo-bomber
August 8th, 2022
Heather
ace
I love the colour combo in this photo! Fav
August 8th, 2022
Faye Turner
Beautiful colour and capture
August 8th, 2022
