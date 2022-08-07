Previous
Geranium Flowers and a Tiny Ant by gardencat
Geranium Flowers and a Tiny Ant

So hot here today I had no energy to go anywhere, so these tiny geranium flowers, with their little ant, are just from my backyard.
7th August 2022 7th Aug 22

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Walks @ 7 ace
Beautiful and such a sweet photo-bomber
August 8th, 2022  
Heather ace
I love the colour combo in this photo! Fav
August 8th, 2022  
Faye Turner
Beautiful colour and capture
August 8th, 2022  
