Photo 2532
Chipmunk Spotlight
Just a shaft of sunlight that picked out and highlighted this little chipmunk.
19th August 2022
19th Aug 22
1
1
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
3230
photos
77
followers
48
following
2525
2526
2527
2528
2529
2530
2531
2532
2526
2527
2528
2529
2530
2531
582
2532
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
19th August 2022 8:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sun
,
garden
,
chipmunk
Diana
ace
Perfect capture and title!
August 19th, 2022
