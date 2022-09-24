Previous
Sorry about the mess... by gardencat
Photo 2567

Sorry about the mess...

Small squirrel in the middle of dinner.
24th September 2022

Joanne Diochon

ace
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
or - honest it wasn't me!
September 24th, 2022  
