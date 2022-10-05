Previous
Fall Cascade by gardencat
Photo 2577

Fall Cascade

More fall colour action from yesterday's walk.
5th October 2022 5th Oct 22

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
that looks lovely the way the greens and fall colours blend together
October 5th, 2022  
