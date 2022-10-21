Previous
Back To the Back Yard by gardencat
And another little squirrel with a puffy red tail. We are heading towards the winter but I am still seeing a number of small squirrels which must be recently born. They look so small to be facing a cold snowy winter.
Heather ace
This one is a cutie! And a great shot with your soft dof as its background. Fav
October 21st, 2022  
