Photo 2593
Back To the Back Yard
And another little squirrel with a puffy red tail. We are heading towards the winter but I am still seeing a number of small squirrels which must be recently born. They look so small to be facing a cold snowy winter.
21st October 2022
21st Oct 22
1
1
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
3331
photos
82
followers
48
following
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
20th October 2022 1:45pm
Tags
squirrel
,
tail
Heather
ace
This one is a cutie! And a great shot with your soft dof as its background. Fav
October 21st, 2022
