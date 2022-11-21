Sign up
Photo 2623
The Take Off
Another jay grabbing a peanut and leaving the scene in a hurry. This one had reason to as there was also a squirrel eye the peanut from about 15 feet away.
21st November 2022
21st Nov 22
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
20th November 2022 10:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flight
,
bluejay
