Looking Up Stream by gardencat
Looking Up Stream

A small creek which runs down one side of the park and empties into Lake Ontario. I've given it a low key treatment to fit into my calendar theme. Looks best on black, I think, so the bright surround doesn't wash out the detail.
22nd February 2023 22nd Feb 23

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Walks @ 7 ace
Stunning and love the low key, INSTANT FAV!
February 22nd, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
Excellently striking.
February 22nd, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Lovely sky and scenery. Nice reflections too
February 22nd, 2023  
