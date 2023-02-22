Sign up
Photo 2713
Looking Up Stream
A small creek which runs down one side of the park and empties into Lake Ontario. I've given it a low key treatment to fit into my calendar theme. Looks best on black, I think, so the bright surround doesn't wash out the detail.
22nd February 2023
22nd Feb 23
3
3
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
2706
2707
2708
2709
2710
2711
2712
2713
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
20th February 2023 10:28am
Tags
creek
,
for2023
Walks @ 7
ace
Stunning and love the low key, INSTANT FAV!
February 22nd, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
Excellently striking.
February 22nd, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
Lovely sky and scenery. Nice reflections too
February 22nd, 2023
