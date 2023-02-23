Sign up
Photo 2714
Walkway by the Lake
Not sure if this is a landscape in the strictest sense. It has people and I think I read somewhere, that 'landscapes' don't have people but, in any case, it's what I have and, hey, it's not a still life, so there is that.
23rd February 2023
23rd Feb 23
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Tags
lakeside
,
theme-blackwhite
,
for2023
