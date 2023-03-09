Previous
Next
We Have Lift Off by gardencat
Photo 2728

We Have Lift Off

Canada goose taking off from the frozen pond.
9th March 2023 9th Mar 23

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
747% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise