Photo 2728
We Have Lift Off
Canada goose taking off from the frozen pond.
9th March 2023
9th Mar 23
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
take-off
,
goose
