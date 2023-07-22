Previous
Finch Family Album - Father Son Portrait by gardencat
Photo 2863

Finch Family Album - Father Son Portrait

Just an editing idea I had, to frame this shot like a vintage portrait. I like the father's expression here. He looks as if he is saying, "Will these demands never stop?"
22nd July 2023 22nd Jul 23

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
784% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Laura ace
Beautiful shot and processing.
July 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise