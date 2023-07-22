Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2863
Finch Family Album - Father Son Portrait
Just an editing idea I had, to frame this shot like a vintage portrait. I like the father's expression here. He looks as if he is saying, "Will these demands never stop?"
22nd July 2023
22nd Jul 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
3725
photos
101
followers
53
following
784% complete
View this month »
2856
2857
2858
2859
2860
2861
2862
2863
Latest from all albums
2858
2859
2860
62
2861
2862
63
2863
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
3rd July 2023 12:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vintage
,
frame
,
finch
Laura
ace
Beautiful shot and processing.
July 22nd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close