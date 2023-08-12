Sign up
Previous
Photo 2884
Reflection Brook
The same brook as in my yesterday shot but, this one taken from the bridge, looking upstream.
12th August 2023
12th Aug 23
2
1
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
reflection
,
brook
,
upstream
,
landscape-59
Krista Marson
ace
Dreamy
August 12th, 2023
Olwynne
Very serene shot
August 12th, 2023
