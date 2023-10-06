Sign up
Photo 2939
House Finch Pair
Sitting and waiting for a turn at the feeder. The male is much showier than the female but they make a cute couple, I think. May be better on black.
6th October 2023
6th Oct 23
Joanne Diochon
@gardencat
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
1st October 2023 2:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
pair
,
house-finch
Shutterbug
ace
Very cute couple. Beautiful capture.
October 6th, 2023
