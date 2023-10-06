Previous
House Finch Pair by gardencat
Photo 2939

House Finch Pair

Sitting and waiting for a turn at the feeder. The male is much showier than the female but they make a cute couple, I think. May be better on black.
6th October 2023 6th Oct 23

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Shutterbug ace
Very cute couple. Beautiful capture.
October 6th, 2023  
