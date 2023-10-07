Previous
Woodland Path by gardencat
Photo 2940

Woodland Path

From this morning's walk. The leaves are turning but the colours don't seem to be quite as bright as they usually are. Maybe it's just too early.
7th October 2023 7th Oct 23

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
805% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Danette Thompson ace
Beautiful scene!
October 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise