Black Peony Seeds by gardencat
Photo 2945

Black Peony Seeds

I'm re-visiting those shiny black tree peony seeds again. This time I shot them using the Lensbaby Velvet 56 lens and then gave them a sort of watercolour look in post processing.
12th October 2023 12th Oct 23

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
Photo Details

Beverley ace
Simply awesome
October 12th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How beautifully composed and presented! fav
October 12th, 2023  
Heather ace
A lovely image! I really like the watercolour effect! (and thank you for explaining how you did this, Joanne) Fav
October 12th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice pic!
October 12th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Kind of homely seeds for such beautiful flowers, but your background brings this to life.
October 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
