Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2945
Black Peony Seeds
I'm re-visiting those shiny black tree peony seeds again. This time I shot them using the Lensbaby Velvet 56 lens and then gave them a sort of watercolour look in post processing.
12th October 2023
12th Oct 23
5
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
3844
photos
100
followers
51
following
806% complete
View this month »
2938
2939
2940
2941
2942
2943
2944
2945
Latest from all albums
677
2940
2941
2942
2943
141
2944
2945
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
seeds
,
lensbaby
,
peony-seeds
Beverley
ace
Simply awesome
October 12th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How beautifully composed and presented! fav
October 12th, 2023
Heather
ace
A lovely image! I really like the watercolour effect! (and thank you for explaining how you did this, Joanne) Fav
October 12th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice pic!
October 12th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Kind of homely seeds for such beautiful flowers, but your background brings this to life.
October 12th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close