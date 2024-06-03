Previous
Straight to the Heart by gardencat
Straight to the Heart

Looking into the heart of a giant allium seed head almost gives the impression of a zoom ICM shot, but it's only a static take of the seed head with focus on the very centre .
3rd June 2024 3rd Jun 24

Joanne Diochon

Photo Details

