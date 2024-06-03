Sign up
Previous
Photo 3180
Straight to the Heart
Looking into the heart of a giant allium seed head almost gives the impression of a zoom ICM shot, but it's only a static take of the seed head with focus on the very centre .
3rd June 2024
3rd Jun 24
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
1st June 2024 12:21pm
Tags
centre
,
allium
