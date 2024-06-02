Previous
Purple Pollen Poppy by gardencat
Purple Pollen Poppy

As well as being a beautiful bright orange, these poppies come with a fancy centre covered in powdery purple pollen. I have to remember to try to see if there are any bees that come to visit and leave with purple back legs.
2nd June 2024 2nd Jun 24

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Heather ace
A great close-up! I love the light coming through the orange petals, and that purple pollen is a first for me! It looks like fairy dust! Fav
June 2nd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super macro shot - so beautiful and painterly ! I have one little clump of this in the garden ! so special ! fav
June 2nd, 2024  
