Previous
Photo 3179
Purple Pollen Poppy
As well as being a beautiful bright orange, these poppies come with a fancy centre covered in powdery purple pollen. I have to remember to try to see if there are any bees that come to visit and leave with purple back legs.
2nd June 2024
2nd Jun 24
2
2
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
1st June 2024 12:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
purple
,
pollen
,
poppy
Heather
ace
A great close-up! I love the light coming through the orange petals, and that purple pollen is a first for me! It looks like fairy dust! Fav
June 2nd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super macro shot - so beautiful and painterly ! I have one little clump of this in the garden ! so special ! fav
June 2nd, 2024
