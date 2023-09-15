Sign up
137 / 365
Playing with Shapes
No idea what this is trying to be. I started with a photo of three giant, drying, allium seed heads and then brought in different circular designs to mirror their shape.
15th September 2023
15th Sep 23
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
circles
,
spirals
,
allium
