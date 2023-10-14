Previous
Don't Mess With Fire Cardinal! by gardencat
Don't Mess With Fire Cardinal!

Strictly for fun. It looks like it is going to be a weekend of rabbit holes. The cardinals always seem to get pushed around by the jays in my garden so I imagined superhero, Fire Cardinal to help them hold their own.
14th October 2023

Joanne Diochon

October 14th, 2023  
