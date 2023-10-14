Sign up
142 / 365
Don't Mess With Fire Cardinal!
Strictly for fun. It looks like it is going to be a weekend of rabbit holes. The cardinals always seem to get pushed around by the jays in my garden so I imagined superhero, Fire Cardinal to help them hold their own.
14th October 2023
14th Oct 23
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
bird
,
cardinal
,
insanity
,
etsooi
Dawn
ace
Well done fav
October 14th, 2023
JackieR
ace
oh do please tag for the next coposite challenbge
October 14th, 2023
