The Line Up

From my more macabre cemetery series, this line of four tombstones were grouped together in a dark, shady, spot under some large trees.



The writing was very worn and hard to read but they all appeared to be from the 1800's and, since the cemetery was opened in 1856, I guess these are some of the earliest graves there. Not sure why they are so close together, since there must have been lost of room available to spread out.