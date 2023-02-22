Previous
Lakeside Chains by gardencat
17 / 365

Lakeside Chains

I was going through my weekend pictures and thought this one might work for EOTB. Also just wanted a bit of a change from all my B&W shots recently.
22nd February 2023 22nd Feb 23

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful perspective, capture!
February 22nd, 2023  
Sue Cooper ace
I love this. Fabulous shot. Fav.
February 22nd, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
what a great image this makes
February 22nd, 2023  
