17 / 365
Lakeside Chains
I was going through my weekend pictures and thought this one might work for EOTB. Also just wanted a bit of a change from all my B&W shots recently.
22nd February 2023
22nd Feb 23
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Tags
fence
,
lake
,
chains
,
eotb-148
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful perspective, capture!
February 22nd, 2023
Sue Cooper
ace
I love this. Fabulous shot. Fav.
February 22nd, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
what a great image this makes
February 22nd, 2023
