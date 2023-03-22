Sign up
39 / 365
Lemons
Well, it's lemons on the menu today. The lemon and slices were real, the lemon cake, in the background is from a cookbook page. Happy Yellow Wednesday!
22nd March 2023
22nd Mar 23
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Album
Seen in Passing
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
19th March 2023 12:00pm
Tags
yellow
,
lemons
,
rainbow2023
