42 / 365
Aubergines
In the kitchen, on Purple Saturday ... got to confess I've never cooked this type of eggplant before but they were such a lovey purple I had to buy them for my Saturday picture. Off now to figure out what to do with them.
25th March 2023
25th Mar 23
2
1
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
3532
photos
102
followers
53
following
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
38
2741
39
40
2742
41
2743
42
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Seen in Passing
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
25th March 2023 10:55am
Tags
purple
,
aubergine
,
eggplant
,
rainbow2023
Hazel
ace
Moussaka is nice!
March 25th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
another gorgeous capture! and what a feast week you've had too!
March 25th, 2023
