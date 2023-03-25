Previous
Aubergines by gardencat
Aubergines

In the kitchen, on Purple Saturday ... got to confess I've never cooked this type of eggplant before but they were such a lovey purple I had to buy them for my Saturday picture. Off now to figure out what to do with them.
25th March 2023

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Joanne Diochon
Hazel
Moussaka is nice!
March 25th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨
another gorgeous capture! and what a feast week you've had too!
March 25th, 2023  
