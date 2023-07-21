Previous
Tidying Up the Edges by gardencat
Tidying Up the Edges

The city crew was out keeping everything neat and clean and this gentleman was on whipper-snipper duty, complete with ear protection I'm glad to say. Since I didn't have anything to block my ears I hurried on.
21st July 2023 21st Jul 23

Joanne Diochon

Heather ace
I like his orange shirt in the green setting! That noise- I can just imagine!
July 21st, 2023  
