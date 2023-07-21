Sign up
63 / 365
Tidying Up the Edges
The city crew was out keeping everything neat and clean and this gentleman was on whipper-snipper duty, complete with ear protection I'm glad to say. Since I didn't have anything to block my ears I hurried on.
21st July 2023
21st Jul 23
1
0
Joanne Diochon
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
Tags
weeds
,
trimming
,
scenesoftheroad-58
Heather
ace
I like his orange shirt in the green setting! That noise- I can just imagine!
July 21st, 2023
