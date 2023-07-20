Previous
Tiger Lilies by gardencat
62 / 365

Tiger Lilies

A swath of wild tiger lilies between the pondside reeds and the path.
20th July 2023 20th Jul 23

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Dawn ace
Lovely
July 21st, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Truly an image of summer!
July 21st, 2023  
