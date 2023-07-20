Sign up
Tiger Lilies
A swath of wild tiger lilies between the pondside reeds and the path.
20th July 2023
20th Jul 23
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
Tags
pond
,
reeds
,
lilies
,
tige-
Dawn
ace
Lovely
July 21st, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Truly an image of summer!
July 21st, 2023
