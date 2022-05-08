Sign up
Photo 547
Just Dropping in for Breakfast
A mallard drake who dropped in for breakfast, along with his lady friend.
https://365project.org/gardencat/365/2022-05-08
8th May 2022
8th May 22
0
0
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
backyard
,
spring
,
mallard
,
drake
