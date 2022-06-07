Previous
More Than a Mouthful by gardencat
Photo 555

More Than a Mouthful

After a few hours of steady rain, we got a break, and the birds and critters came out of cover looking for food. This guy seemed to be trying to grab as much as he could, before it started up again.
7th June 2022 7th Jun 22

