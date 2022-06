Dragonfly

This dragonfly decided to take a rest on the bottom of my dry cement birdbath. The good news was that he was happy to sit there, quietly, for a reasonably long time. The less good news was that the very rough, speckled surface of the birdbath makes it hard to pick out the delicate detail of his wings. In the end I gave this a kind of antique look in an attempt to soften the overly aggressive texture of the cement.