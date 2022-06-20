Previous
Spiders are not Insects by gardencat
Photo 560

Spiders are not Insects

But this guy is what I found when I went out looking for an insect, to meet the 30 days wild prompt for today. So, he's not the right species, but I think he is cute, and he is wild, and how can you not love a little golden spider? So, here he is.
Diana ace
Awesome capture and details, such a gorgeous looking specimen!
June 20th, 2022  
