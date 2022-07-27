The New Guy

For a couple of years there was a black cat that used to visit my garden and house quite often. About 2 months ago he stopped showing up. I don't know why, but I prefer to think that maybe his owners moved away and took him with them rather than some of the other less appealing possibilities. The other day this guy showed up. At first I thought he was after the birds but it turned out that he had tried or in this case walled a young squirrel who was clinging to our brick wall, about half way up the two story house. The squirrel got a reprieve when I took a step out the back door and the cat decided to retreat.