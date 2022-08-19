Previous
Molting Season must be back... by gardencat
Molting Season must be back...

because I am seeing bald headed blue jays again.
Sorry about the branch across his face. He was being very shy and lurking inside the tree.
19th August 2022

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
