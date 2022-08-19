Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 582
Molting Season must be back...
because I am seeing bald headed blue jays again.
Sorry about the branch across his face. He was being very shy and lurking inside the tree.
19th August 2022
19th Aug 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
3230
photos
77
followers
48
following
159% complete
View this month »
575
576
577
578
579
580
581
582
Latest from all albums
2526
2527
2528
2529
2530
2531
582
2532
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
This and That
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
19th August 2022 8:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bald
,
molting
,
bluejay
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close