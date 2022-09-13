Previous
A Sign of Fall by gardencat
A Sign of Fall

The leaves are starting to turn even though most are still green.
13th September 2022

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Heather ace
A nice composition with this single red leaf as the focus.
September 13th, 2022  
