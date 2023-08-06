Previous
Big and Little by gardencat
Big and Little

The rabbits that come to my back yard like to sit under the bird feeder, where they seem to eat a combination of some of the weeds that grow there and the seeds that fall from the feeder. But I have noticed that the rabbits are quite timid. If there is a squirrel around they will stand back and wait until the squirrel leaves before they move in to nibble. The other day however, I saw one of them sharing the area with this little chipmunk. I guess the rabbit felt he could take that tiny guy, if he had to but I had to give it to the little one, he wasn't backing off and the two of them spent quite a while companionably munching away.
Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details

Liz Milne ace
Cute odd couple 🐿️🐇
August 6th, 2023  
