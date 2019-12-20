To Search the Skies

May you never be

too grown up

to search the skies

on Christmas Eve.

...Anonymous



Best on Black.

For the composite challenge: Magic

Mine is the Magic of Christmas Eve with a photo of snow at Lake Tahoe.



Today I got the last of my 110 Christmas cards & letters mailed, along with a gift to Utah. The Eggnog Cookies are baked and iced. Today I will bake some Christmas Eve Ginger Cookies.