Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1084
To Search the Skies
May you never be
too grown up
to search the skies
on Christmas Eve.
...Anonymous
Best on Black.
For the composite challenge: Magic
Mine is the Magic of Christmas Eve with a photo of snow at Lake Tahoe.
Today I got the last of my 110 Christmas cards & letters mailed, along with a gift to Utah. The Eggnog Cookies are baked and iced. Today I will bake some Christmas Eve Ginger Cookies.
20th December 2019
20th Dec 19
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
1085
photos
205
followers
97
following
297% complete
View this month »
1078
1079
1080
1081
1082
1083
1084
1085
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
moon
,
trees
,
santa
,
december
,
sleigh
,
tahoe
,
sierras
,
composite23
,
christmas-magic
Casablanca
ace
Absolutely! Love the magic of Christmas Eve
December 20th, 2019
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close