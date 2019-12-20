Previous
To Search the Skies by gardenfolk
Photo 1084

To Search the Skies

May you never be
too grown up
to search the skies
on Christmas Eve.
...Anonymous

Best on Black.
For the composite challenge: Magic
Mine is the Magic of Christmas Eve with a photo of snow at Lake Tahoe.

Today I got the last of my 110 Christmas cards & letters mailed, along with a gift to Utah. The Eggnog Cookies are baked and iced. Today I will bake some Christmas Eve Ginger Cookies.
20th December 2019 20th Dec 19

Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
Casablanca ace
Absolutely! Love the magic of Christmas Eve
December 20th, 2019  
