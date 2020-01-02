Previous
First Sunset by gardenfolk
Photo 1097

First Sunset

The beginning
is the most important
part of the work.
...Plato

Best on Black.
This was the first sunset of the new year.
2nd January 2020 2nd Jan 20

CC Folk

@gardenfolk
CC Folk
