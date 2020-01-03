Previous
All Different & All Beautiful by gardenfolk
Photo 1098

All Different & All Beautiful

Our souls are like snowflakes
All different and all beautiful.
...Author Unknown

Beautiful paper snowflakes on display at the Pavilions in Sacramento.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paper_snowflake

https://www.marthastewart.com/266694/decorating-with-paper-snowflakes
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
