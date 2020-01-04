Previous
Nothing Can Dim the Light by gardenfolk
Photo 1099

Nothing Can Dim the Light

Nothing can dim the light
that shines from within.
...Maya Angelou

I will miss the Christmas light glow inside and out. I took most of the decorations down today...what a mess! I am hoping it will all be tucked away again by the end of the weekend.

I might keep up my glass heart ornaments until Valentine's Day and some white lights in a backyard tree. Nice on Black.
Beryl Lloyd ace
So strange, the place feels so empty and almost big when all the Christmas decorations come down . A lovely cosy image !
January 4th, 2020  
