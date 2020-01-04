Sign up
Photo 1099
Nothing Can Dim the Light
Nothing can dim the light
that shines from within.
...Maya Angelou
I will miss the Christmas light glow inside and out. I took most of the decorations down today...what a mess! I am hoping it will all be tucked away again by the end of the weekend.
I might keep up my glass heart ornaments until Valentine's Day and some white lights in a backyard tree. Nice on Black.
4th January 2020
4th Jan 20
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
window
,
reflection
,
lights
,
evening
,
ornaments
,
christmas-lights
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So strange, the place feels so empty and almost big when all the Christmas decorations come down . A lovely cosy image !
January 4th, 2020
