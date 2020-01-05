Previous
Next
Color Is a Power by gardenfolk
Photo 1100

Color Is a Power

Color is a power
which directly
influences the soul.
...Wassily Kandinsky

I love sunset! Best on Black.
5th January 2020 5th Jan 20

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
301% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Oh my! A breathtaking sunset!
January 5th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise