Previous
Next
Like a Graceful Vase by gardenfolk
Photo 1101

Like a Graceful Vase

Like a graceful vase
a cat even when motionless
seems to flow.
...George F. Will

6th January 2020 6th Jan 20

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
301% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wylie ace
always a gorgeous kitty with those eyes!
January 6th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
She should be on every chocolate box!
January 6th, 2020  
Chris K ace
big fav for me
January 6th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise