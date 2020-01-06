Sign up
Photo 1101
Like a Graceful Vase
Like a graceful vase
a cat even when motionless
seems to flow.
...George F. Will
6th January 2020
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
eyes
cat
kitty
fur
katniss
light&shadow
graceful-pose
Wylie
ace
always a gorgeous kitty with those eyes!
January 6th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
She should be on every chocolate box!
January 6th, 2020
Chris K
ace
big fav for me
January 6th, 2020
