The Full Beauty of Our Poppy

No poet has yet sung

the full beauty of our poppy.

No painter has successfully

portrayed the satiny sheen

of its lustrous petals.

...John Thomas Howell



The California poppy was declared the state flower in 1903.



Also known as the flame flower, la amapola and

copa de oro" (cup of gold), the California poppy grows wild throughout the state. Native Americans in California valued the poppy as a food source and for the oil extracted from the plant.



Nice on Black.