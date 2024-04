But A Cat Does Not

A cat has absolute

emotional honesty.

Human beings,

for one reason or another,

may hide their feelings,

but a cat does not.

...Ernest Hemingway



After Sophie did not return to our house for a week, Katniss decided it was OK to lay down in Sophie's spot. Katniss has been comforting me as we both miss little Sophie so much. So thankful Katniss is here.