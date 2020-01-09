Sign up
Photo 1104
You'll Never Know
In nine lifetimes
you'll never know
as much about
your cat as your cat
knows about you.
...Michel De Montaigne
Katniss is sitting on the back balcony railing. It is a very long way down but it doesn't seem to bother her.
Best on Black.
9th January 2020
9th Jan 20
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Views
1
365
Taken
8th January 2020 10:30pm
eyes
cat
kitty
balcony
railing
fur
siding
soft-focus
katniss
