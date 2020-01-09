Previous
You'll Never Know by gardenfolk
You'll Never Know

In nine lifetimes
you'll never know
as much about
your cat as your cat
knows about you.
...Michel De Montaigne

Katniss is sitting on the back balcony railing. It is a very long way down but it doesn't seem to bother her.
