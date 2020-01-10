Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1105
The Destination is a Mirage
Enjoy the journey
because the destination
is a mirage.
...Steven Furtick
This is not a macro image but it also might not be what it looks like. Any idea what it is or where it was taken?
10th January 2020
10th Jan 20
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
1105
photos
209
followers
99
following
302% complete
View this month »
1098
1099
1100
1101
1102
1103
1104
1105
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
8th January 2020 2:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstract
,
guess
Dione Giorgio
Looks a sandy beach to me with the rolling wave coming. Has such a mysterious feel to it. Lovely.
January 10th, 2020
Chris K
ace
yes I think its a beach too. love the colours
January 10th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close