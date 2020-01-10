Previous
The Destination is a Mirage by gardenfolk
Photo 1105

The Destination is a Mirage

Enjoy the journey
because the destination
is a mirage.
...Steven Furtick

This is not a macro image but it also might not be what it looks like. Any idea what it is or where it was taken?
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Dione Giorgio
Looks a sandy beach to me with the rolling wave coming. Has such a mysterious feel to it. Lovely.
January 10th, 2020  
Chris K ace
yes I think its a beach too. love the colours
January 10th, 2020  
