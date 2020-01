He Believed in Me

My father gave me

the greatest gift

anyone could give

another person:

He believed in me.

...Author Unknown



Today was my dad's birthday but he is no longer here. I have his retired police badge and I had a replica badge made out of gold for my charm bracelet. It has to be one of my most prized charms. I still miss him though it has been 15 years since he died.



To those followers who are wondering, I posted the answer to yesterday’s photo 1-10-20 in the comments at the bottom of the page...thanks!