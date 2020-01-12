Previous
Born to Stand Out by gardenfolk
Photo 1106

Born to Stand Out

Why fit in
when you were
born to stand out.
...Dr. Seuss

I like the way this hydrangea petal was not like the others...just a touch of a shade of lavender.
12th January 2020 12th Jan 20

Fr1da
Beautiful details and colour!
January 12th, 2020  
