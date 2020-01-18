Sign up
Photo 1113
Thousands of Tiny Miracles
Life is a series of
thousands of tiny miracles.
Notice them.
...Author Unknown
I love to check out the sky at sunset to see if anything is on display. This time I saw bands and layers of color. Nice on Black.
18th January 2020
18th Jan 20
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
1114
photos
210
followers
103
following
1107
1108
1109
1110
1111
1112
1113
1114
Tags
sunset
,
trees
,
evening
,
silhouettes
,
bands-of-color
