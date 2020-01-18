Previous
Next
Thousands of Tiny Miracles by gardenfolk
Photo 1113

Thousands of Tiny Miracles

Life is a series of
thousands of tiny miracles.
Notice them.
...Author Unknown

I love to check out the sky at sunset to see if anything is on display. This time I saw bands and layers of color. Nice on Black.
18th January 2020 18th Jan 20

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
305% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise