Photo 1114
The View From the Top
The climb may be tough but
the view from the top
is always better.
...Anonymous
Katniss can watch what is going on outside our backyard when she climbs up a tree. However I am happy she feels secure by staying close to home.
19th January 2020
19th Jan 20
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
eyes
,
green
,
cat
,
branches
,
kitty
,
blue-sky
,
katniss
,
tree-top
Diana
ace
Gorgeousness!
January 17th, 2020
Dione Giorgio
Excellent! The eyes are out of this world. Fav.
January 17th, 2020
